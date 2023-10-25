Two men have been accidentally shot by inexperienced hunters during the Minnesota youth firearms deer season, authorities said.

Neither shooting was fatal, but both men received hospital care, according to law enforcement.

A little before 8 a.m. Sunday morning in Sherburne County, a Becker Township man, 45, was in a deer stand with his 13-year-old daughter, who had earned her apprentice hunter validation. After shooting a deer, the girl accidentally fired a second round that struck her dad in the leg, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Another family member applied a makeshift tourniquet until deputies arrived. Becker firefighters helped move the man from the deer stand, and he was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the sheriff's report said. His name was not released.

A short time later in Hubbard County, Gary Peters, 50, of Bemidji was struck in the buttocks by a bullet fired from a .270-caliber rifle. He was wounded when the 10-year-old hunter he was supervising accidentally pulled the trigger while attempting to unload, the sheriff's report said.

The pair were hunting in Helga Township and had returned to their vehicle when the shooting happened. The Sheriff's Office said the man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Bemidji, then airlifted to a Fargo hospital "due to the seriousness of his injuries.''

Minnesota's four-day youth deer season happens annually over MEA teacher conference weekend for children 10 to 17 years old. Hunters ages 10-13 must be accompanied by an adult during the hunt. According to state regulations, youth hunters 12 or older must have a firearms safety certificate or an apprentice hunter validation.

This fall, no fatal hunting accidents have been reported in Minnesota. The biggest hunt of the year — the statewide nine-day firearms deer season — opens Nov. 4.

During all of last year's hunting seasons in Minnesota, 12 people were injured and a 12-year-old boy died, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The boy was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting squirrels in Cass County, the DNR said.