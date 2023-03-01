9 p.m. Thursday at Vancouver • Rogers Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: They have a season-best seven-game points streak (6-0-1) and gave up two or fewer goals in six of those games. ... LW Marcus Johansson, acquired from Washington on Tuesday, will debut on a line with C Joel Eriksson Ek and RW Matt Boldy. Other lines are to be determined because coach Dean Evason said the team has "a couple guys banged up.'' Marc-Andre Fleury, who has won his past two starts, will start in goal.

Canucks update: Vancouver sits sixth in the Pacific Division and is in selling mode, having traded defenseme Luke Schenn and Riley Stillman this week and C Bo Horvat on Jan. 30. F J.T. Miller, the subject of trade rumors heading into Friday's deadline, is out week-to-week because of a lower-body injury. … C Elias Pettersson has three goals and seven assists in his past five games. ... D Quinn Hughes ranks sixth in the NHL with 52 assists.