The Wild struggled to keep the puck out of their net last season – especially shorthanded – but Yakov Trenin could help remedy those issues.

Trenin is joining the Wild on a four-year, $14 million contract after previously playing for Wild coach John Hynes when both were with Nashville.

A responsible winger who plays on the penalty kill, Trenin, 27, was drafted by the Predators in the second round in 2015, and the Russian forward was in the Nashville lineup for parts of five seasons before Colorado acquired him ahead of last season's trade deadline.

Through 76 total games for the Predators and Avalanche, Trenin scored 12 goals, added five assists and chipped in a goal during the playoffs. He tallied a career-high 17 goals in 2021-22.

But it's his performance on the PK and ability to generate offensive-zone time that make him a fit for the Wild, whose PK finished third-to-last in the league.

Trenin's contract, which will count $3.5 million against the Wild's salary cap each year, includes a modified no-trade clause that prohibits him from being dealt to 10 teams.