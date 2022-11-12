Eight days after a lifeless shutout home loss to Seattle, the Wild ended a three-game road trip with Friday's 1-0 victory over the Kraken that was anything but that.

The Wild's gritty shutout followed Tuesday's 1-0 loss at Los Angeles and Wednesday's 4-1 victory at Anaheim. They made right wing Mats Zuccarello's first-period goal stand as the winner.

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury's 28-save, 72nd career shutout — most among active NHL goaltenders — ended the Kraken's five-game winning streak, which included that 4-0 victory on Nov. 3.

The Wild won Friday with Marcus Foligno back after five games away injured. Jordan Greenway missed a second consecutive game after he returned from a troublesome shoulder injury in L.A.

Evason told reporters Friday morning Greenway's absence "is probably a little bit of a setback," but added, "He is skating, so it's not as serious."

Zuccarello scored the game's first goal late in the first period with an opportunistic shot from the slot after defenseman Jon Merrill's attempted pass from the left point to the right bypassed not only partner Calen Addison but teammate Frederick Gaudreau as well.

It bounced off the right boards, bounded through Gaudreau and three Kraken all the way to Zuccarello, who set up his shot with one touch at 18:19 in the period.

It was Zuccarello's sixth goal this season, his first after he hadn't scored in his last six games.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.