Wild-Vegas game preview: Golden Knights stand atop the NHL
Vegas built its record by dominating Western Conference opponents.
7 p.m. Sunday, T-Mobile Arena
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Golden Knights update: Vegas reached the halfway point of its season atop the NHL. The 59 points the Golden Knights recorded through 41 games are their second highest in franchise history, behind only the 60 they posted during their inaugural season. They had a rare regulation loss at home Thursday to the Islanders before the Rangers beat them 2-1 on Saturday. Vegas has dominated the Western Conference, going 22-3-2. The Golden Knights have also been impressive in the second half of back-to-backs at 4-1.
Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (lower body), D Brock Faber (upper body), LW Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) and D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) are out. Golden Knights C Nicolas Roy (upper body) is out.
