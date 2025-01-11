Golden Knights update: Vegas reached the halfway point of its season atop the NHL. The 59 points the Golden Knights recorded through 41 games are their second highest in franchise history, behind only the 60 they posted during their inaugural season. They had a rare regulation loss at home Thursday to the Islanders before the Rangers beat them 2-1 on Saturday. Vegas has dominated the Western Conference, going 22-3-2. The Golden Knights have also been impressive in the second half of back-to-backs at 4-1.