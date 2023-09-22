More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden
1907 Minneapolis charmer in a 'Best Old House Neighborhood' lists for $349,900
The updated three-bedroom, two-bathroom Foursquare home on a landscaped lot has original stained-glass windows and lots of woodwork.
www.startribune.com
West Metro
Bloomington snags 14 men soliciting undercover cops in prostitution sting
Most of the suspects are in their 20s and 30s, police said. The youngest is 18 and the oldest 64.
Business
Gamified fitness: Minnesotans use health tech to bring personal challenge to friends
From fitness studios to senior living communities, wearable technology has enabled a new generation of fitness enthusiasts to not only track their performance but also see how they measure up against others.
Twins
Lewis on injured list with hamstring injury; Luplow returns to Twins
Royce Lewis hobbled off the field after an awkward swing on a foul ball Tuesday night. Jordan Luplow has been recalled from the St. Paul Saints to take his roster spot.