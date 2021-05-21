Wild forward Marcus Johansson has a broken left arm and is likely to miss the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Johansson was injured driving to the net in Game 3 of the Wild's first round playoff series in a 5-2 loss to Vegas on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

The 30-year-old winger, acquired in an offseason trade for Eric Staal, headed toward the goal from the right wing with Vegas' William Karlsson defending. Johansson cut sharply and seemed to trip on the puck as he hit the right goalpost flush on the left side of his body.

Zach Parise has been the odd man out, a healthy scratch for the first three games of the playoffs. Coach Dean Evason didn't reveal his plans for lineup changes for Saturday's Game 4; when asked about Parise, Evason said, "We're going to evaluate and make a decision."

After the Wild played poorly in the final two periods Thursday, it's possible more than one lineup change will be made.