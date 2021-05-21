Intro: Michael Rand breaks down the Wild's 5-2 loss to Vegas in Game 3 of their playoff series on Thursday night, which put Minnesota in a 2-1 hole and restored home ice advantage for the Golden Knights. How did a red-hot start and 2-0 lead Thursday give way to such an utter collapse? Can the Wild expect anything different in Game 4 — and who will be in the lineup for that game? Forward Marcus Johansson was injured early in Game 3 and isn't likely going to be available for Game 4 on Saturday. Does that mean Zach Parise re-enters the lineup? Rookie Matt Boldy? Maybe even both of them?

12:00: Local author Greg Larson joins the show to talk about his new book, "Clubbie: A Minor League Baseball Memoir" and the experiences as a clubhouse attendant in the minor leagues that led to the material for the book. It's all about the clubhouse spread.

27:00: Where would the Twins be in the last week without Miguel Sano?

