Wild at Buffalo Sabres

Saturday, 6 p.m., KeyBank Center

TV: BSN Radio: 100.3-FM

Game preview: Buffalo C Tage Thompson is second in the NHL in goals with 30 and tied for third in points with 55. ... The Sabres are the league's top-scoring team (3.94 goals per game) and are in playoff contention (19-15-2, 10th in the East). ... Ex-Wild W Alex Tuch has 18 goals. ... Ex-Gophers C Casey Mittelstadt has seven goals and former Gophers W Kyle Okposo (six goals) is the team captain. ... The Wild are 22-13-2 and sixth in the West after winning nine of 11. ... W Mats Zuccarello (upper body) and G Filip Gustavsson (illness) are out.