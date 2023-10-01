The Wild were planning to take their roster plus a few extra players on a team-bonding getaway to Duluth, but their traveling party increased before they left Sunday to make the trek up north.

"The people that are here, they've warranted being here because of how they played," coach Dean Evason said.

Forwards Jujhar Khaira, Vinni Lettieri, Nic Petan and Sammy Walker are still with the Wild at training camp. Same with goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, defenseman Dakota Mermis and center Marco Rossi, who's been included among the regulars throughout camp.

Rossi, who received 17 stitches on his chin and another 10 on the inside after getting cut by a skate at practice Friday, made the team out of camp last year before eventually falling out of the lineup and getting assigned to the minors. Already, the team has noticed more maturity from Rossi, with Evason calling Rossi's last preseason appearance Thursday in the 4-2 win over Colorado probably one of the best games the Wild have seen.

"He's been here," Evason said. "He knows what it takes. Now he's ready to take that opportunity."

Still, the Wild did make some cuts before departing for Duluth.

They sent forward Adam Beckman and defensemen Carson Lambos and Ryan O'Rourke to the American Hockey League and put forwards Steven Fogarty, Jake Lucchini and Nick Swaney, as well as goalie Zane McIntyre, on waivers to assign them to the AHL. The Wild also released forwards Mike O'Leary and Joel Teasdale from their tryouts, and the two will report to Iowa's training camp.

More subtraction will have to happen before the season starts Oct. 12 vs. Florida, but until then, the Wild can continue to evaluate potential call-up options. The roster limit is 23 players, but the Wild are likely to carry fewer than that to help them accrue salary cap space.

"Our depth is great because we have people in different positions," Evason said.

In Duluth, the Wild have a golf tournament scheduled and a practice Tuesday at Amsoil Arena, home to the Minnesota Duluth hockey teams.

Could that be where the Wild and Ryan Hartman broker a contract extension?

"We'll see," Hartman said.

On Friday, the Wild signed their other two longtime forwards on expiring deals to extensions: Mats Zuccarello re-upped for two years at $8.25 million, and Marcus Foligno agreed to four years for $16 million.

Hartman, who is in the last season of a three-year, $5.1 million contract, said he, Zuccarello and Foligno met with President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin earlier in camp to discuss their futures.

"Everyone, between us three, have all had the same agreement with wanting to be here, wanting to build something here, win a Stanley Cup here," said Hartman, who has reunited with Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov at camp on the No. 1 line. "That's the goal. Obviously, we're working on stuff. Hopefully, we'll get something done soon."

When the Wild return from Duluth, they'll have just two more preseason tests before wrapping up camp.

Those contests, Thursday at Chicago and then Saturday vs. Dallas at Xcel Energy Center, are being viewed as dress rehearsals for their opening night lineup; the Wild have yet to have all their NHLers in the same preseason game.

"Obviously, camp's great, getting everything back into the swing of things and feeling stuff out," Hartman said. "It's also great to get to the regular season, as well. It'll be the first time I think everyone's played back together.

"It'll be nice to have everyone start getting up to speed for the hockey season."