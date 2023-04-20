Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

DALLAS — The Wild didn't look like they did in Game 1.

They didn't play the same way, either.

After prevailing in double overtime by sticking to their stingy style, the Wild were the opposite of buttoned-up on Wednesday in a 7-3 dismantling by the Stars at American Airlines Center that evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Game 3 is Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

Dallas' Roope Hintz scored a hat trick during a four-point effort and goaltender Jake Oettinger denied 23 shots from the Wild, who surrendered the most goals ever in a playoff game while straying from the no-nonsense hockey that got them here and guided them to a 3-2 double-overtime victory to open the first-round matchup.

Instead, they got sidetracked, getting swept up by the Stars' preference, which is speed and sudden transitions. And they play that game better than the Wild.

That's how the Stars capitalized first, Hintz scooping up a Kirill Kaprizov turnover to skate in for a breakaway that he sent top-shelf on goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for a shorthanded goal only 4 minutes, 14 seconds into the first period.

Fleury's addition was one of two changes by the Wild, who whiffed on going up 2-0 for the first time in franchise history.

The veteran netminder (24 stops) took over for Filip Gustavsson, who racked up a playoff franchise record 51 saves in Game 1, and the Wild also inserted Oskar Sundqvist into their lineup for an injured Ryan Hartman.

But the Wild's poor start got worse.

During a double-minor penalty against Jake Middleton for high-sticking, Tyler Seguin tipped in Dallas' second goal at 11:20.

Sundvqist, who was back in action for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury on April 6 and won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019, cut that deficit in half with 3:49 to go in the first when Gus Nyquist's throw toward the net bounced off Sundqvist's right skate and behind Oettinger.

But another power play goal by the Stars, this time a shot off the rush by captain Jamie Benn only 4:07 into the second period, reinstated Dallas' two-goal cushion.

Overall, the Stars went 3-for-6 on the power play and of their five goals up to that point in the series, none came at even strength: Four arrived on the power play and the other was Hintz's shorthanded tally.

This 5-on-5 drought, however, didn't last much longer.

Just 1:27 after Benn converted, Evgenii Dadonov backhanded in the rebound off an impressive Fleury save during a 3-on-2 rush by the Stars.

That breakdown in Wild coverage would get more costly.

The Wild scored twice in 11 seconds, a playoff record, to scale Dallas' advantage back to a goal.

First, Marcus Johansson buried a Matt Boldy rebound on the power play (1-for-5) at 11:54 before Nyquist set up Frederick Gaudreau for a breakaway that he lifted by Oettinger at 12:05 on the very next shift.

But the Wild squandered that momentum and in a hurry.

Dadonov deflected in a Miro Heiskanen (four assists) point shot with 3:52 to go in the second period and just 48 seconds later, Hintz picked up a Wild turnover for another breakaway that he again finished.

Hintz, who also had an assist, completed the hat trick on the power play with 7:44 remaining in the third.

After the pushing and shoving intensified later in the period, Kaprizov, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Reaves, Brandon Duhaime and the Stars' Max Domi were ejected.