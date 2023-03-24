4 p.m. vs. Chicago • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

About the Blackhawks: Chicago is the lowest scoring team in the NHL and has the third-worst record. ... After trading Patrick Kane to the Rangers and Max Domi to the Stars, the Hawks' leading scorer is RW Taylor Raddysh (20-13-33). ... Ex-Wild G Alex Stalock has a 2.84 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. ... Captain Jonathan Toews (illness) has been out since Jan. 28 after missing the 2021-22 season because of chronic immune response syndrome.

About the Wild: They are 13-1-4 over their past 18 games with 10 to go in the regular season. ... The Wild won the first two meetings this season. ... They have the fourth-best goals-against average (2.67) in the NHL. ... Filip Gustavsson will start in goal. ... Calen Addison draws into the lineup, replacing Jon Merrill on defense. ... D John Klingberg (upper body) and leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) are out.