A new opponent, scrambled lines and chance at history couldn't help the Wild achieve a different outcome.

They dropped a third straight game on Friday when the Flyers rallied 4-3 in overtime at Xcel Energy Center for the Wild's seventh loss over their last eight.

Next up is a crucial Central Division matchup with the Coyotes on Saturday in St. Paul.

Philadelphia's Joel Farabee scored the tiebreaker during a 4-on-3 power play with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in overtime to cap off the Flyers' comeback that erased a two-goal deficit in the third period.

Goaltender Carter Hart finished with 26 saves, while Marc-Andre Fleury had 31 while remaining tied with Patrick Roy for the second-most wins in NHL history at 551; this was Fleury's second attempt at passing Roy since tying him last Saturday with a 4-3 overtime thriller at Columbus.

That victory ended the Wild's four-game losing streak, but another skid started right after beginning with consecutive blowouts by Dallas on Monday and Wednesday.

The Wild were shut out 4-0 by the Stars in the first game and then dominated 7-2 in the rematch, which was also goalie Jesper Wallstedt's NHL debut. Wallstedt was back to backing up Fleury on Friday.

In their return home, the Wild tweaked its lineup in front of their net: Ryan Hartman centered Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello. Joel Eriksson Ek worked with Marcus Johansson and Marcus Foligno, and Pat Maroon lined up next to Marco Rossi and Frederick Gaudreau.

Kirill Kaprizov, who's been sidelined since suffering an upper-body injury Dec. 30 at Winnipeg after getting cross-checked in the back, skated Friday morning with the Wild, as did defenseman Jonas Brodin (upper body) and goaltender Filip Gustavsson (lower body), but none of the three suited up against the Flyers.

Still, the Wild started out like a group eager to atone for their recent routs.

They were even with Philadelphia after one period, a competitive back-and-forth, and the Wild even broke the stalemate only 51 seconds into the second period.

Johansson held onto the puck during a 2-on-1 rush with Eriksson Ek that matured into a 2-on-2 chance by the time Johansson curled into the slot and unleashed a puck by Hart. The goal was Johansson's sixth this season and seventh point in his last nine games.

But it didn't take long for the Flyers, who creamed the Wild 6-2 on Oct. 26, to retaliate.

By 3:37, they answered on a redirect by Farabee, who got behind the Wild for the uncontested deflection.

The Wild appeared to reset in the third because Hartman and Boldy scored 2:50 apart early in the period.

Hartman one-timed a shot by Hart from the left side at 1:48 before Boldy used the same shot from the right boards at 4:38.

That 3-1 lead, however, wouldn't last.

Philadelphia's Tyson Foerster converted on a 2-on-1 at 9:31 before Owen Tippett slung a shot just under Fleury's left arm only 1:25 later during a delayed Wild penalty.

That sent the game into last goal wins territory, and the Flyers had the final tally to polish off a season sweep of the Wild. They went 1-for-3 on the power play and the Wild 0-for-2.

This was the first multi-goal lead the Wild have blown all season.