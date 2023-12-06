CALGARY, ALBERTA - The jerseys haven't changed, and neither have the names on the back.

But if the Wild look like a completely different team from just 10 days ago, that's because they're playing like it.

They won a fourth straight game on Tuesday, dousing the Flames 5-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome to remain undefeated since John Hynes took over behind the bench for Dean Evason.

Hynes' 4-0 run is tied with John Torchetti (2016) as the best start for a coach in Wild history.

Matt Boldy scored twice, Mats Zuccarello's 600th career point extended his point and assist streaks, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson finished with 28 saves.

What a difference a week makes.

The Wild are skating like they're not even capable of sinking into a prolonged losing streak let alone the seven-game rut they were caught in last Monday when Hynes replaced Evason.

That funk had staying power because the Wild kept repeating the same mistakes. Now, the same sparks — a rejuvenated offense, clutch special teams and no-nonsense defending and goaltending — are sustaining their new streak.

Marcus Foligno was the latest to snap a lengthy goalless drought and on a highlight-reel play no less.

After cutting to the middle, Foligno unleashed a top-shelf shot as he was falling to the ice only 1 minute, 26 seconds into the first period.

But since the puck flew in and out of the net so quickly, it wasn't initially signaled a goal and play continued until the NHL Situation Room told the off-ice officials in Calgary to sound the in-arena horn and rewind the clock to when Foligno scored for the first time in 16 games.

The 1-0 lead held until the second when Zuccarello set up Marco Rossi for a shot that smacked into the post, but Kirill Kaprizov was all alone at the back post to deposit the rebound into the net just 45 seconds into the period.

Zuccarello hit the milestone with the assist.

His 10-game point streak is tied for the longest of his career, which he accomplished twice previously with the Wild; Zuccarello is first Wild player to have three double-digit scoring streaks.

As for the winger's assist streak, that's up to eight games.

Two shifts later, Boldy attempted a dump-in, but the puck bounced off a Flames stick right back to him and Boldy wired a shot by goalie Dan Vladar's glove at 1:30.

Vladar exited with 13 saves — Dustin Wolf had 11 stops in relief — and Calgary reset somewhat on a Mikael Backlund deflection at 6:51 to make it 3-1. But Boldy answered back on the power play with 6:02 left in the second when he tipped in a Kaprizov wind-up for his fifth goal of the season and fourth in his past four games; this was also Boldy's ninth multi-goal effort of his career.

The power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill (3-for-3) was perfect for the third time in four games; overall, the unit is 13-for-14 since the coaching change.

In the third, the Flames crept within two goals after another deflected goal, this time by Connor Zary at 1:37.

But again, the Wild were unbothered.

Marcus Johansson scooped up a turnover and fed Joel Eriksson Ek for his team-leading 12th goal at 6:49.

If seeing is believing, the Wild have become a different team.