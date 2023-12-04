With Zach Bogosian injured, the Wild recalled defenseman Dakota Mermis from Iowa as insurance before they head on a four-game Canada/West Coast trip.

Forward Vinni Lettieri was sent back to Iowa.

The 29-year-old Mermis has three goals and two assists in 13 games with the Wild this season. He's the Iowa Wild captain this season and has played in 430 career American Hockey League games and 30 in the NHL.

Lettieri, a 28-year-old former Gophers player, has two goals and an assist in 13 games with the Wild this season and a goal in six games at Iowa.

Bogosian, the veteran defenseman acquired in a trade from Tampa Bay earlier this season, has an upper body injury. He did not play Sunday as the Wild beat the Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild is at Calgary Tuesday, at Vancouver on Thursday, at Edmonton on Friday and at Seattle on Sunday.