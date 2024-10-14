Wild

Wild-Blues game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key players

Former Wild defenseman Ryan Suter is now with St. Louis, which is making its home debut.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2024 at 11:44PM
Blues defenseman Ryan Suter played last season for Dallas before joining St. Louis as a free agent. (Lindsey Wasson/The Associated Press)

Wild at St. Louis Blues

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Enterprise Center

TV; radio: ESPN; 100.3 FM.

Blues update: This is St. Louis’ home opener after the team started the season with a three-game road trip, going 2-1. The Blues made a splash during the offseason when they extended an offer sheet to not one but two Oilers players in D Philip Broberg and C Dylan Holloway. Edmonton didn’t match the terms St. Louis presented, so the Blues added both players on two-year deals in exchange for second- and third-round draft picks. Also with St. Louis is former Wild D Ryan Suter, who was with Dallas the past three seasons but had his contract bought out for the second time in his NHL career in June; the Wild’s buyout was in 2021. Suter signed with the Blues on a one-year contract. D Torey Krug (ankle), C Oskar Sundqvist (knee) and C Alexandre Texier (upper body) are out.

Wild update: The Wild sent Travis Boyd back to Iowa and recalled D Daemon Hunt. Boyd didn’t play Sunday at Winnipeg as LW Marcus Johansson (game-time decision) was good to go in a 2-1 overtime loss. C Joel Eriksson Ek (broken nose) and D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) didn’t suit up vs. Winnipeg. Eriksson Ek is expected to return Tuesday while Spurgeon is day-to-day.

