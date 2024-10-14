Blues update: This is St. Louis’ home opener after the team started the season with a three-game road trip, going 2-1. The Blues made a splash during the offseason when they extended an offer sheet to not one but two Oilers players in D Philip Broberg and C Dylan Holloway. Edmonton didn’t match the terms St. Louis presented, so the Blues added both players on two-year deals in exchange for second- and third-round draft picks. Also with St. Louis is former Wild D Ryan Suter, who was with Dallas the past three seasons but had his contract bought out for the second time in his NHL career in June; the Wild’s buyout was in 2021. Suter signed with the Blues on a one-year contract. D Torey Krug (ankle), C Oskar Sundqvist (knee) and C Alexandre Texier (upper body) are out.