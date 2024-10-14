Wild-Blues game preview: Radio-TV information, injury report, key players
Former Wild defenseman Ryan Suter is now with St. Louis, which is making its home debut.
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Enterprise Center
TV; radio: ESPN; 100.3 FM.
Blues update: This is St. Louis’ home opener after the team started the season with a three-game road trip, going 2-1. The Blues made a splash during the offseason when they extended an offer sheet to not one but two Oilers players in D Philip Broberg and C Dylan Holloway. Edmonton didn’t match the terms St. Louis presented, so the Blues added both players on two-year deals in exchange for second- and third-round draft picks. Also with St. Louis is former Wild D Ryan Suter, who was with Dallas the past three seasons but had his contract bought out for the second time in his NHL career in June; the Wild’s buyout was in 2021. Suter signed with the Blues on a one-year contract. D Torey Krug (ankle), C Oskar Sundqvist (knee) and C Alexandre Texier (upper body) are out.
Wild update: The Wild sent Travis Boyd back to Iowa and recalled D Daemon Hunt. Boyd didn’t play Sunday at Winnipeg as LW Marcus Johansson (game-time decision) was good to go in a 2-1 overtime loss. C Joel Eriksson Ek (broken nose) and D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) didn’t suit up vs. Winnipeg. Eriksson Ek is expected to return Tuesday while Spurgeon is day-to-day.
The Wild, it appears, aren’t as hurt as they were a year ago, though Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon missed Sunday’s overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.