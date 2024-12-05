Wild update: The Wild recalled F Travis Boyd and F Reese Johnson ahead of their three-game road trip as they continue to get tested by injuries. C Joel Eriksson Ek was dinged up late in the 3-2 overtime win over Vancouver on Tuesday night and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Boyd has already played in two games with the Wild this season, while this is Johnson’s first call-up. He signed a one-year contract with the Wild on July 1 after starting his career with the Chicago organization. In 18 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League, Johnson had three goals and six assists. Johnson will wear No. 52.