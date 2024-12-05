Wild-Ducks game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information
The Wild remains in a tussle with injuries after Joel Eriksson Ek got hurt Tuesday. Anaheim also has a prominent player injured, center Trevor Zegras.
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North Extra; 100.3 FM.
Wild update: The Wild recalled F Travis Boyd and F Reese Johnson ahead of their three-game road trip as they continue to get tested by injuries. C Joel Eriksson Ek was dinged up late in the 3-2 overtime win over Vancouver on Tuesday night and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Boyd has already played in two games with the Wild this season, while this is Johnson’s first call-up. He signed a one-year contract with the Wild on July 1 after starting his career with the Chicago organization. In 18 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League, Johnson had three goals and six assists. Johnson will wear No. 52.
Ducks update: Getting dumped 4-1 by Vegas wasn’t the only loss Anaheim suffered Wednesday night. C Trevor Zegras was injured, leaving with a lower-body injury. Zegras had just four goals and six assists through 24 games, but two of those goals came last week. Overall, the Ducks are third-to-last in the Western Conference. They’re 1-2 on a homestand that concludes vs. the Wild.
Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body), Eriksson Ek and RW Mats Zuccarello (lower body) are week-to-week. LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) is day-to-day. Ducks C Leo Carlsson (upper body), C Robby Fabbri (knee), LW Brock McGinn (lower body) and D Urho Vaakanainen (upper body) are out. Zegras was scheduled to undergo tests on Thursday.
