WILD GAME DAY

9 p.m. Wednesday at Anaheim * BSN Extra * 100.3 FM

The Wild on Tuesday recalled Steven Fogarty from Iowa in the AHL in case they need another forward Thursday at San Jose for the second of back-to-back games in California before the team takes a three-day Christmas break. … Last in the Pacific Division, the Ducks entered Tuesday night's late game at the Los Angeles Kings on a two-game winning streak. … The Wild, who have won five straight, are 2-0 against Anaheim this season, winning 4-1 at Honda Center on Nov. 9 and 5-4 at Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 3 in a shootout. … Goaltender Filip Gustavsson is 2-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage in those games. … Marc-Andre Fleury is 21-5-0 with a 1.93 GAA, a .930 save percentage and three shutouts in 26 career starts against Anaheim. … LW Kirill Kaprizov (three goals), C Joel Eriksson Ek (one goal, two assists) and D Calen Addison (one goal, two assists) all have three points in the two games. ... The Wild will be without Brandon Duhaime (upper body).