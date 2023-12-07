The balmy start to December is poised to turn record-setting as temperatures rise into the 50s in the Twin Cities Thursday and could reach 60 degrees in western Minnesota.

Friday will be a tad cooler across the state, but record highs could be reached again, the National Weather Service said.

"Not very often can we say this in December, but ... crack a window," the National Weather Service said in a posting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

December is off to a warmer-than-normal start in the Twin Cities as high temperatures have been above freezing every day this month, including Wednesday's high of 47 degrees. With the sun out on Thursday, the mercury is expected to climb even higher and threaten to eclipse the daily record high of 54 degrees set 84 years ago in 1939.

A high of 61 degrees is forecast Thursday for Redwood Falls and Marshall in southwestern Minnesota with upper 50s in places such as Windom, Worthington, Fairmont, Mankato and Bird Island.

Friday will be slightly cooler, but it will still feel more like April than December. Highs will reach into upper 40s and possibly 50 degrees, the Weather Service said. The record high at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the official weather reporting station for the metro area, is 50 degrees set in 1990.

No arctic fronts are in sight, but a weekend cooldown will bring a chance of light snow Saturday. It won't be much — less than an inch likely — but "just enough to cause slick roads," the weather service said.

Behind the snow, high temperatures Sunday and into the middle of next week will drop off into the 30s with lows in the upper teens and into 20s, the weather service said.