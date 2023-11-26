Most of the Twin Cities metro got between half and three-quarters of an inch of snow on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

So far this winter, snow totals are running well below average. In an average season, there are 6 inches of snow in the Twin Cities by late November. This year, there have been only 3.2 inches of snow, including the weekend dusting.

No more snow is expected this week, said Michelle Margraf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Though December and the rest of the winter are expected to be warmer than usual, she said, it's still too early to tell how snowy the winter will be.

"We're still in the beginning of the winter," she said.