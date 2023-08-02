Left guard Ezra Cleveland became eligible for a contract extension from the Vikings this offseason. He's scheduled to be a free agent in March.

But it was this spring's three-year, $15.75 million deal for center Garrett Bradbury — his teammate, friend and next-door neighbor — that elated Cleveland. He, Bradbury and a couple of other Vikings offensive linemen were training together in Phoenix when the deal was made.

"I was kind of nosy with him," Cleveland said. "Every day I was like, 'You hear anything? You hear anything?' Then one day he went over, checked his phone during the lift, came over and was like, 'Guys, I'm back with the Vikings.'"

Cleveland wants that outcome, too. He's enjoying the stability within the Vikings offensive line, which returned 11 blockers — including all five starters — to training camp. But even though he has started 40 consecutive games at left guard, Cleveland knows stability in the NFL doesn't last long.

The Vikings are open to adding competition at guard, hosting free agent Dalton Risner on Tuesday. They discussed the possibility of Risner playing right guard, where Ed Ingram remains with the first-team offense after struggling as a rookie. Risner left without a deal.

At left guard, there has "not really" been much talk about a contract extension yet, said Cleveland, who just saw Bradbury wait until March 14, the eve of NFL free agency, to re-sign. Coaching reviews of the interior line have been stronger than the front office's commitments, which included a one-year guarantee to Bradbury of $5.15 million.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell was asked his thoughts on the line during Risner's visit on Tuesday. Behind Cleveland and Ingram, the second-team guards have been Blake Brandel — last year's swing tackle — and Austin Schlottmann. Veteran guard/center Chris Reed remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list with an injury suffered training last month.

"That group is off to a really good start," O'Connell said. "Really both groups. We've got some new guys in that second group that are really starting to mesh well together. … We're always looking for ways to find good football players when they're available."

Cleveland, like Bradbury, wants to stay with the organization rated No. 1 by the NFL Players Association.

"I'm just going to try to play my best football," he said. "But I'd like to be back here. I love it here. This is all I know."

Cleveland, a second-round pick in 2020, said he's made strides to that end. He focused on getting stronger and improving as a pass blocker. Coaches are working on improving consistency with his hands and "eye progression" in pass pro, coordinator Wes Phillips said, or knowing how to scan the defense for who to block when it's not a man-to-man assignment.

Pass blocking has become even more important in O'Connell's offense, and quarterback Kirk Cousins took a beating last year. Only the Bears' Justin Fields and Broncos' Russell Wilson were sacked more. Pro Football Focus pegged Ingram (63) and Cleveland (55) with the most pressures allowed on the team. The offense still ranked seventh in yardage and eighth in scoring.

"I feel great with the way Ezra and Ed have progressed from last year," Phillips said. "They both came in with a very intent focus and understanding of the things they needed to improve."

Bradbury's return "makes it a whole lot easier," Cleveland said, to focus on himself instead of learning a new teammate. On Sept. 10, the Vikings could start the same offensive line in back-to-back season openers for the first time since 2013 and 2014.

"It's huge," Bradbury said. "The communication, knowing how he does certain blocks, the technique on certain plays, knowing certain plays where we know we can help each other. It makes the meeting room more fun. It makes playing football more fun."

The second year in O'Connell's playbook should also boost the run game, which has been an organizational focus despite Dalvin Cook being cut for cap space. The team re-signed fullback C.J. Ham, added blocking tight end Josh Oliver, and O'Connell — the play caller — wants to feel confident in the run game as a counterpunch with receiver Justin Jefferson.

While O'Connell has lauded Brian Flores' aggressive ways on defense, he wants the same from all run blockers in earshot. The Vikings ranked last in short-yardage rushing success last year, converting 54% of attempts when needing 1 or 2 yards, according to Football Outsiders.

"You have to have the mind-set that the chalkboard ends when we walk out of the meeting room," O'Connell said. "And then it's about moving human beings."

Cleveland's mountain moving becomes easier, he said, in a familiar playbook.

"Garrett is giving us calls and stuff, but you also have to think of angles that you're going to take," Cleveland said. "Knowing the playbook, right when you hear the play you know what you're doing. It makes it a lot easier. You can play faster and more aggressive."