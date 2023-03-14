Center Garrett Bradbury finished his fourth Vikings season – his first under head coach Kevin O'Connell – saying he didn't want to be anywhere else. And the former first-round pick will stay in Minnesota after agreeing to a contract extension, Bradbury confirmed to the Star Tribune on Tuesday afternoon.

"Happy to be back," Bradbury wrote in a text message.

Bradbury, the highest-drafted center in franchise history at 18th overall in 2019 out of North Carolina State, was scheduled to become a free agent on Wednesday afternoon after the team declined a fifth-year option last year in his rookie contract. But following a rebound season, he'll stay on a three-year deal worth up to $15.75 million, according to NFL Media.

Bradbury played well through 12 starts before a lower back injury led to a five-game absence. After returning for the NFC wild-card playoff loss to the Giants, Bradbury said he wanted to sign a new deal with the Vikings and told O'Connell: "This is the most fun year I've had" in Minnesota.

"Obviously winning is fun and that takes care of a lot of it," Bradbury said in January, "but just the day-to-day life here, it's awesome here right now. They got a good thing building here."

Bradbury's return ensures the Vikings will have all five starting offensive linemen under contract through at least next season; left guard Ezra Cleveland is a free agent in 2024.

Since accepting the Vikings job in February 2022, O'Connell spoke effusively about Bradbury's potential, but the team opted against a lofty $16 million option – a decision made last May – for 2023. He had a rocky first three seasons in Minnesota, where he was benched briefly in November 2021 for Mason Cole.

The terms of Bradbury's new deal, three years and up to $15.75 million, match Cole's contract signed with the Steelers a year ago.

Last year, the Vikings offensive line, along with Bradbury, stabilized as they stayed together through training camp and started the first 10 games together last season. Injuries, including to Bradbury and right tackle Brian O'Neill, thinned the Vikings' seventh-ranked offense by the end.

After the season, Bradbury described back spasms that he said were aggravated in a Dec. 17 car accident after a game in which he didn't play. He said he was told the lower back injury "shouldn't hinder anything" next year, and that he felt well after playing every snap in the Jan. 15 playoff loss.