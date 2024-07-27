Cornerback Shaq Griffin, who missed the Vikings' Friday walk-through after being injured Thursday while slipping after an interception, is dealing with a soft tissue injury in his left leg, coach Kevin O'Connell said Saturday.

O'Connell called Griffin's status day to day, though he said it "might be a week or so," given how cautious the Vikings could be this early in training camp. "We'll get him back, get him with Tyler and the group, and hopefully we can get him back sooner rather than later," the coach said, referring to vice president of player health and performance Tyler Williams.

Griffin's injury followed Wednesday's news that second-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL on the first day of Vikings practices. The injuries put third-year corners Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. in a larger spotlight, as the Vikings try to figure out if they have enough cornerback depth on their roster, but O'Connell indicated the team could look for more outside help.

"I think everything is just conversations, really healthy dialogue about potential players on our roster and where their roles [would be] if we were all healthy," O'Connell said. "Then, as you get some clarity from that standpoint, do we need to add to that room? Just knowing the type of camp I want to have from a work standpoint, I do think we're going to need to add at that position, just to make sure we've got enough of a head count. But at the same time, there could be some impact players out there that might be interested in joining our team. That's what [General Manager] Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah] and his staff are working through right now."



