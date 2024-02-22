



The Vikings re-signed safety Theo Jackson to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Jackson, entering his third NFL season, was likely an easy decision to retain for Vikings brass. He became a special teams mainstay and key reserve last season under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Jackson's experience level — he was a 2022 sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, who released him from his four-year rookie contract — made Jackson an "exclusive rights free agent." The Vikings had his exclusive negotiating rights for this upcoming season if they wanted to retain him for the league-minimum salary of $985,000.

Only two other Vikings played more on special teams last season than Jackson, who ranked second with five tackles on kick and punt coverages. The 25-year-old safety also earned multiple backup roles under Flores, who took a liking to players with versatility to align at deep safety or in linebacker and slot-type roles. Jackson was the No. 4 safety behind Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus.

Sign up for our Vikings Update newsletter

Jackson appeared on defense and special teams in all 15 games in which he was active last season. He played a season-high 21 defensive snaps in the Week 2 loss at Philadelphia, spelling an injured Metellus. Jackson had his first NFL interception in that game off Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Jackson was one of three Vikings exclusive rights free agents, including tight end Nick Muse and defensive tackle T.J. Smith.