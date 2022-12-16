The area where Vikings defensive players sit inside the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium was positively giddy after they delivered a thumping to the Green Bay Packers in the season opener.

The revamped defense swarmed Aaron Rodgers like bees that had their hive swatted with a stick. As first impressions go, that performance hit the bull's eye, creating optimism that maybe this convergence of new coordinator, new scheme, new personnel and return of Danielle Hunter would be the remedy for a unit that sabotaged the 2021 season.

Fast forward 12 weeks. That same defense is broken, searching for solutions that might not be viable and threatening to sabotage another season, albeit under different circumstances.

The pass rush has vanished. The secondary is getting torched routinely sitting back in soft zone coverage. The defense is hemorrhaging yards and points by such an alarming degree that head coach Kevin O'Connell managed last week's loss at Detroit as if he has little faith in that side of the ball.

Veteran coordinator Ed Donatell has managed to do the unthinkable: Take a bad defense and fail to improve it despite a concerted effort by the organization to upgrade the talent last offseason.

Donatell's 'D' has no identity or calling card, other than to hope that takeaways save their bacon — not a sustainable strategy.

A season that has surprised even the most optimistic believers has no chance of extending deep into the playoffs with a defense playing this poorly. Anyone who spent time at the team's facility this week could feel the tension.

The Vikings have fielded the NFL's worst defense the past month, and O'Connell was unusually forceful in tone regarding areas he wants addressed. His response about not making changes to his defensive staff or play-calling responsibilities "as of right now" raised eyebrows for its vagueness.

The Vikings have a big problem. But how do they fix it? Or better yet, are they capable of fixing it with only four games remaining before the playoffs?

Donatell's scheme is getting roasted in public criticism, but problems go deeper than just one thing. I've wrestled with this question: is the defensive scheme more to blame, or talent deficiencies in personnel?

At its core, a 3-4 scheme (three down linemen, four linebackers) — or any scheme — has zero chance of succeeding when there's both an ineffective pass rush and pass coverage that gives receivers ample cushion to operate.

The time-honored football credo is that rush and coverage work hand in hand. The Vikings are doing neither well.

Asked if the problems stem more from execution or scheme, Donatell said, "I think it's really more execution."

Ownership of the mess falls on his shoulders, though. His defense has become strikingly predictable in its approach and slow to adjust.

Donatell prefers to create quarterback pressure without having to blitz, but when that's not happening, a new strategy and approach are necessary. He noted that he's called a few more blitzes in recent games but added: "We like our four-man rush, and they have been so close so many times."

Close?

There is no middle ground here. A pass rush either disrupts a quarterback, or it doesn't. The Vikings rank 22nd in the league in sacks per pass attempt and 24th in pressures.

Quarterbacks are getting too much time to find receivers, which is being aided by soft coverage in the secondary. Donatell acknowledged that he wants his defensive backs to play tighter in coverage, but then offered this contradiction: "Our players are doing what they're coached to do."

If the coaching staff is worried that more blitzes and a more aggressive approach will leave the defense vulnerable to explosive plays, guess what? That's already a problem.

Donatell noted that it's too late in the season for "drastic" changes. Perhaps, but drastic improvement from the defense is required for the Vikings to be viewed as a credible playoff team.

"I can't guarantee it in five days, six days, seven days, but eventually, we'll be there," Donatell said. "Because we know what we're doing and how to do it."

Now would be a good time to provide some evidence.