Three keys from the Vikings’ 30-12 win over the Bears on ‘Monday Night Football’

Running back Aaron Jones carried the offense, playing a clean game and racking up more than 100 all-purpose yards.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 5:39AM
Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) picks up a first down on the Chicago Bears defense during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Key player

Vikings running back Aaron Jones

Last outing against the Bears, Jones had a goal-line fumble that cost the Vikings a 7-0 start to the game. When he fumbled twice the next week against the Cardinals, his third consecutive game with a lost ball, his mom said she would’ve benched him.

She’ll be happy Monday night, as Jones played a clean game and was called upon repeatedly in the Vikings' 30-12 victory over the Bears.

Jones finished with 18 carries for 86 yards and two receptions for another 20. He scored the Vikings’ second touchdown midway through the third quarter, clinging onto the end zone railing for a celebratory picture with fans.

Key play

Justin Jefferson’s 7-yard touchdown

In a game that didn’t have a bunch of huge gains or require game-turning or -sealing moments, Jefferson’s 7-yard touchdown stands out not for the play, but for the celebration.

Jefferson, after a little dancing, found the camera and delivered a message to another great Vikings receiver, Randy Moss: “We love you Randy. That’s for you.”

Moss, the Hall of Famer, shared earlier last week he was diagnosed with cancer and recently underwent surgery.

View post on X

Key number

149

Flags flew all night from Monday’s officiating crew. The Vikings were penalized 10 times for 56 yards; the Bears nine for 93. That’s 149 total penalty yards.

Three moments stood out, all in favor of the Vikings.

First was the illegal substitution that withdrew a Bears touchdown from the board in the third quarter. Chicago settled for a field goal a few plays after.

Then Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson drew a pass interference call on third down against Bears safety Kevin Byard III. It gave the Vikings a fresh set of downs on the drive that Jones would cap with a touchdown.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Bears were penalized for both pass interference and roughing the passer. The Vikings accepted the former for a gain of 30 yards and were set up at the Chicago 1. Two plays later, running back Cam Akers carried in the Vikings' third touchdown of the night.

Trent Sherfield Sr. (11) and Cam Akers (27) of the Vikings celebrate an Akers touchdown in the fourth quarter. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Up next

At Seattle, Sunday, 3:05 p.m.

The Vikings return to the road after three consecutive weeks at U.S. Bank Stadium with a trip west to face the Seahawks (8-6). Seattle dropped behind the Rams in the NFC West standings Sunday with a loss to Green Bay that clinched the Vikings a playoff berth. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith left the game because of a right knee injury, but coach Mike Macdonald said Monday the team is “optimistic” Smith will be available against the Vikings.

2024 schedule and results

Sept. 8: W, 28-6 at N.Y. Giants

Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco

Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston

Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay

Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London

Oct. 13: Bye

Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit

Oct. 24: L, 30-20 at L.A. Rams

Nov. 3: W, 21-13 vs. Indianapolis

Nov. 10: W, 12-7 at Jacksonville

Nov. 17: W, 23-13 at Tennessee

Nov. 24: W, 30-27 OT at Chicago

Dec. 1: W, 23-22 vs. Arizona

Dec. 8: W, 42-21 vs. Atlanta

Dec. 16: W, 30-12 vs. Chicago

Dec. 22: at Seattle

Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay

Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit

about the writer

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

