“He’s constantly talking about the game,” Flores said of McGlothern. “Schematically doing this, or he likes this blitz, or would this be a situation I can jump a route? ‘No, Dwight.’ He’s all in. I think he’ll be ready when his opportunity presents itself. There’s a level of patience I’m sure guys have to show, and there’s a learning process here. You never really know until they get out on the field. There may be an opportunity for him to make his debut this weekend. We’ll see how it all kind of unfolds. But he’s done a nice job.”