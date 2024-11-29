The Cardinals have used Murray and James Conner in an effective run game that’s helped them control time of possession this season, and the Vikings could need some time to sort through a unique coverage structure that will move Baker to different spots in the defense. But the Vikings’ ability to run the ball against the Cardinals could help them control the clock in a game where they‘ll want to limit Murray’s impact, while their defense should be fired up to go after Murray in the first home game since Nov. 3. This one could be close, and could swing on a few big plays. But the Vikings will do enough to win a high-scoring game and get to 10-2 before Kirk Cousins returns to town. Vikings 31, Cardinals 28