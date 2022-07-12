7 p.m. vs. Sporting Kansas City * ESPN, 1500 AM

The Loons have won three consecutive games, scoring three goals in each, and are now 8-8-3 overall and 4-3-2 at home. Sporting KC is 5-11-4, including 1-8-2 on the road. … Starting central midfielder Kervin Arriaga remains out while ligament damage in his ankle heals, but is improving, coach Adrian Heath said. "Getting better. All the swelling has gone down. His ankle looks like an ankle again." ... Heath said Robin Lod and Joseph Rosales are available. Lod left Friday's 3-1 victory at Vancouver in the 67th minute feeling leg tightness. Rosales missed the last two games because he was feeling ill. ... The Loons' newly-signed right back Alan Benitez is awaiting immigration paperwork not expected to arrive in time for him to play Wednesday.

Injuries

Loons list Kervin Arriaga (ankle), Romain Metanire (thigh), Tani Oluwaseyi (thigh) and Niko Hansen (thigh) as out. So too are Hassani Dotson and Patrick Weah for the season because of knee surgery. Sporting KC lists GK Tim Melia (shoulder), D Graham Zusi (quad) and D Kortne Ford (head) as questionable. M Ozzie Cisneros (hamstring), MF Roger Espinoza (suspension), MF Gadi Kinda (knee), MF Erik Thommy and F William Agada (immigration) and F Alan Pulido (knee) as out.