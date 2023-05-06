Suspended Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso has returned to Minnesota, the club announced Saturday.

In a statement, the Loons said the midfielder remains unavailable for all team activities until further notice "as he works toward reintegration with the club."

Reynoso was suspended by MLS for failing to report to preseason on a new contract intended to keep him in Minnesota and MLS through 2026.

He didn't report when his teammates did in early January and has remained at home in Argentina because of what the club only termed "personal matters."

The Loons have started the season 3-3-3 without him and were winless at home with a 0-1-3 record at Allianz Field and 3-2 on the road entering Saturday's late-night game at Vancouver.