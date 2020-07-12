MLS is back for Minnesota soccer fans with tonight's match against rival Sporting Kansas City, which is the first of three for the Loons during pool play of the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando. Tap below for info before and during the match.

TV: ESPN | Radio: 1500 AM | Web: SKOR North app

Game info: Preview and match statistics

Twitter: Game reporter @JerryZgoda | @MNUFC | @ESPNFC

Rosters, stats and schedules: Loons | Sporting KC



Pregame reading:

Loons pregame hype video

