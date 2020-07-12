MLS is back for Minnesota soccer fans with tonight's match against rival Sporting Kansas City, which is the first of three for the Loons during pool play of the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando. Tap below for info before and during the match.
TV: ESPN | Radio: 1500 AM | Web: SKOR North app
Game info: Preview and match statistics
Twitter: Game reporter @JerryZgoda | @MNUFC | @ESPNFC
Rosters, stats and schedules: Loons | Sporting KC
Pregame reading:
Loons pregame hype video
Stats, social media, updates, more on Loons vs. Sporting KC
