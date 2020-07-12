7 p.m. vs. Sporting Kansas City • Disney World, Orlando • ESPN, 1500-AM

Preview: Both teams started the season 2-0 in March and begin play in the MLS is Back tournament in Group D. All four teams in the group were undefeated when the league shut down March 12. Minnesota United led MLS with eight goals while Sporting Kansas City led in goal differential, 7-1 compared to the Loons’ 8-3, … While the Loons added Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla, Sporting KC paid a $9.5 million transfer fee for Mexican striker Alan Pulido. As did Amarilla, Pulido scored two goals in his first two MLS games. “He’s a bit like Luis,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said. “If they create opportunities, he’s going to score a lot of goals.”

Injuries: The Loons have injuries at the two positions where they’re thin. Center back Ike Opara is rehabilitating in Minnesota, and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso is questionable with a tight hamstring. He trained some Friday and Heath said he’s hopeful Alonso will play.

JERRY ZGODA



