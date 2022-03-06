Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath considers his right-side attacker Robin Lod a scorer gifted enough that he should score double-digit goals every season.

He's also something of an underrated playmaker.

Lod demonstrated as much with his passing in the Loons' season-opening 1-1 draw at Philadelphia last week in which he scored his team's only goal — and then again Saturday in the home opener against Nashville SC at Allianz Field.

A week ago, his deft flicked-on pass ahead sent Adrien Hunou free for a shot from outside the 18-yard box that Philadelphia keeper Andre Blake just deflected over the goal in stoppage time.

Lod's five "key passes" in that game tied for second most in MLS on opening weekend, behind only Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain's seven. Lod also won three tackles.

On Saturday, Lod again teamed with playmaker Emanuel Reynoso and left-side attacker Franco Fragapane behind starting striker Luis Amarilla.

"He's a smart player, and intelligent footballers like playing with intelligent players," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "He's got a little bit of Rey in him. If you put the run on, he has the ability to not only see the pass but to execute it. There's a big difference there. I've played with players who can see the pass but can't deliver it."

Lod also is playing his way to full fitness in his fourth MLS season after he participated in mandatory military training back home that Heath termed "two months in a forest somewhere in Finland." He then spent some family time in Florida before he reported in February for training.

"I don't say I'm in the best shape," Lod said. "I don't think it was an easy offseason to be in the best shape. But at the same time, I feel pretty good and every game that goes by, I will be better and fitter. At the moment I think I'm in good shape."

He's fit enough to already have one of those 10 or more goals. Lod scored no goals in his first partial MLS season, seven in the next and nine last season.

"I'm glad he's got a goal," Heath said. "Every year I say he's an eight- to 12-goal man."

Trapp returns, Arriaga out

Defenders Bakaye Dibassy and Oniel Fisher both started at outside backs Saturday for injured Chase Gasper and Romain Metanire. Captain Wil Trapp returned after missing last week's game and played alongside Hassani Dotson in the defensive midfield with newcomer Kervin Arriaga (thorax) out injured.

Amarilla started up top while Abu Danladi — skilled but often injured — was neither starter nor sub for the second consecutive game.

Horrifying

Lod grew up in a country that borders Russia for 830 miles and is a day's drive south to Ukraine.

He was asked if his recent military training or his homeland's proximity to Russia and its invasion of Ukraine had changed his perspective on the world.

"I mean, for myself, anytime innocent people die it is horrible and it is just not right," he said. "I don't think it's changed my perspective. It's just horrible. I feel the same as any human being. It doesn't matter if it's close to you or far away from you. It's still horrible."

Etc.

• Former USL Minnesota United player and Loons TV sideline reporter Jamie Watson is now Nashville's TV analyst.