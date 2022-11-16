Soccer's World Cup begins Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18. Here's where you can get information to follow the matches involving the United States, host Qatar and 30 other nations.
Schedule of games, including TV information
Listen to the World Cup on SiriusXM radio
Who's on the United States team?
Rosters, statistics for other teams in the field
What's the weather forecast in Qatar?
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Defending champion France arrives in Qatar for World Cup
Injury-hit France arrived in Qatar on Wednesday to begin the defense of its World Cup title, with coach Didier Deschamps leading the squad off the plane after it landed.
Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers in desperate mode facing Titans
Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career so it's no surprise he's been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5.
Sports
No. 13 North Carolina women race by SC State 93-25
Destiny Adams had 23 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Ustby added 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 13 North Carolina eased by South Carolina State 93-25 on Wednesday.
Loons
Star Tribune World Cup 2022 guide: Schedule, scores, TV/radio, teams
Soccer's World Cup begins Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18. Tap here for the information you'll need to follow the matches involving the United States, host Qatar and 30 other nations.
Sports
2 die in accident at finish of Route du Rhum sailing race
Two people died Wednesday when a motorboat following the Route du Rhum solo trans-Atlantic sailing race capsized off the coast of Guadeloupe, just as the winner was reaching the finish line, race organizers said.