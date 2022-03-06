Dark clouds threatened and thunder boomed at Minnesota United's sixth MLS home opener, a lightning-delayed 1-1 comeback draw with Nashville SC on Saturday evening at Allianz Field.

The club's supporters groups — one of them named "Dark Clouds" appropriately enough — returned for another season with their drums, tifos and smoke canisters.

The rare lightning in 33-degree weather accompanied a numbing, drenching rain as the game progressed.

It also caused a 74-minute delay during which the pouring rain puddled and saturated parts of the field, mostly in front of the Wonderwall on the stadium's south end.

Minnesota United's versatile Hassani Dotson countered CJ Sapong's fifth-minute goal with one of his own in the 72nd minute.

It was an equalizer right near the goal line that was anything but one of his famous "bangers." It came after starting striker Luis Amarilla's 18-yard volley on goal after Emanuel Reynoso's long left-side free kick hit a tangle of players right in front of the goal.

The ball skittered toward the right post, hit it and came spinning out before Dotson turned opportunist and knocked it into the net with a foot.

Play was called in the game's 53th minute, halting play about 6:16 p.m. before it began again about 7:30 p.m. The game kicked off just after 5 p.m

Included was booming thunder and a brilliant lightning bolt seemingly not far beyond the stadium's north end after most fans had scattered into the Brew Hall or covered areas elsewhere.

The teams headed to their locker room and the fans sought shelter in the stadium concourses while Nashville still held a 1-0 lead taken on forward C.J. Sapong's fifth-minute goal.

Sapong scored on a three-way play that began with midfielder Dax McCarty's crossing pass from the right side beyond the far left post, where big-time scorer Hany Mukhtar played the ball from the goal line backward into the six-yard box.

That's where Sapong came running and sliding, redirecting the ball from close range past Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

In his halftime Bally Sports North interview, Loons coach Adrian Heath admitted his team "started really, really slowly the first 10, 15 minutes. After that, we grew into the game."

After that, the Loons controlled much of the possession into halftime, but couldn't score the equalizer despite having their chances. Left-side striker Franco Fragapane's shot from inside the 18-yard box missed the goal in the 23rd minute.

Not long after that, starting striker Luis Amarilla protested that he had been pushed down in the penalty area by Nashville forward Randall Leal. He argued for a penalty kick to be awarded, without any success.

Loons defender Brent Kallman's nifty back-heel, flick-on pass sent Amarilla free for a run inside the penalty box that went over the net as halftime approached.

The teams traded shots that hit goal posts in those final five minutes, including starting left back Bakaye Dibassy's angled shot on the run from the left wing that hit the far right post and bounded away.

Heath made two substitutions at halftime: Dibassy moved back to his normal center-back position while DJ Taylor came off the bench to play left back. Fragapane came out of the game at halftime because of a bothersome hamstring and newly acquired Bongokuhle Hlongwane took his place.