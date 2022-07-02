7 p.m. vs. Real Salt Lake * BSN, CW Twin Cities * 1500 ESPN

Preview: The Loons will play without two central midfielders, injured Kervin Arriaga and suspended Joseph Rosales. Arriaga left Wednesday's 3-2 victory at LA Galaxy in the first two minutes after he went down clutching his ankle. Coach Adrian Heath on Friday said an MRI revealed ligament damage and estimated he could be out "two, three, maybe four weeks, which is a huge blow." Rosales received successive yellow cards for attacking back and participating in a skirmish after the Galaxy's Douglas Costa struck him in the head from behind with a forearm after the final whistle. When asked if their absence creates a place for Jacori Hayes, Heath said, "We'll see." … The Loons are 6-8-3 and 10th in the Western Conference after Wednesday's victory. Real Salt Lake is 8-4-3 and third in the West; it also is 2-4-3 on the road while the Loons are 3-3-2 at home. They have not played an MLS game at Aliianz Field since a May 28 loss to New York City FC. They're returning from a three-game road trip that started with 2-1 losses at New England and Inter Miami before Wednesday's game in L.A. ... This game was originally scheduled for July 2 but was moved back a day when the Loons' Aug. 3 game at LA Galaxy was moved to last Wednesday.

Injuries

The Loons list Arriaga, Rosales, Romain Metanire (thigh) and Niko Hansen (thigh) as out. It does not list striker Luis Amarilla, who left Wednesday's game in the first half because of a strained adductor. Hassani Dotson (knee) and Patrick Weah (knee) remain out for the season. RSL lists Zack Farnsworth (ankle), Damir Kreilach (back) and Bobby Wood (abductor) as out, Bret Halsey (ankle) as questionable.