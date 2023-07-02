The Captain America warmup tops released as part of a collaboration between Major League Soccer, Adidas and Marvel were seen at Allianz Field for the first time Saturday.

Minnesota United did justice by the debut's theme, even without its entire cast of starters assembled for a rematch against the Portland Timbers in which goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and midfielder Joseph Rosales were still away on international duty.

The Loons (6-7-6) did not seem at all lost in their absence, as they navigated past the Timbers for a dominant 4-1 win. Coach Adrian Heath's yellow card in the 73rd minute served as one of the night's few blemishes, given that he'll have to miss his team's next match against Austin FC due to card accumulation.

"They can carry on with that," Heath said when asked about his social media critics. "That's [part] of this job. And I work hard at my job. I think we've done really, really well, when I look at what we've spent comparable with other teams within MLS and what we've done."

Franck Boli's 60th-minute goal that brought Portland back to a one-goal deficit served as its last moment of hope, as Minnesota United separated itself on scores tallied within three minutes of each other.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane added a fifth goal to his team-leading total with one in the 74th minute that snuck under Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, who soon after saw Emmanuel Reynoso tap in a well-set-up score off a Hlongwane assist.

Such chemistry took some time to show.

"We were good in patches and then turned it over cheaply and, you know, it wasn't the complete 45," Heath said of the first half. "I said to them, 'If you want to up the game, if you want to up your pace of it and a bit more life in it all-around and keep the ball better, then we could probably go on and score more goals. If you don't, there's still going to be a game.' We were better second half."

The teams played scoreless soccer for more than 43 minutes during a span in which four separate Loons players — Miguel Tapias, Michael Boxall, Hassani Dotson and DJ Taylor — picked up yellow cards, before Portland captain Diego Chará kicked in an own goal while parallel with Mender García on a sprint down center of the box. Hlongwane set up the opportunity with a pass that Chará deflected past Ivacic.

And it wasn't long until Ivacic let in another unorthodox goal.

Reynoso did all the work himself on a corner kick that concluded as an Olimpico goal in the fourth minute of extra time, just moments before halftime. When asked postgame if he did it on purpose, he said: "Sí."

"He saw the goalkeeper was kind out of the position, and the help of his teammates as well being able to kind of maneuver out of the way to be able to get that in there," Reynoso said through a translator.

It was only the second time this season that Minnesota United led at the break.

Mender García and Taylor were subbed out in the second half after offensive performances, though Taylor walked to the sideline with an apparent injury.