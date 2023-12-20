In 2024, Minnesota United will play six Eastern Conference opponents, including its March 2 home opener against MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew.

But none of those games are against Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi.

The Loons open their season at Austin FC on Feb. 24 and finish it at home against Western Conference champs St. Louis City SC Oct. 19 on "Decision Day."

In between, they'll play two nationally televised games, against Los Angeles FC on May 29 on FS1 and Seattle on Aug. 24 on FOX.

This will be the second consecutive season the Loons won't play Miami in MLS' unbalanced schedule, released on Wednesday.

They last played Miami on June 25, 2022, more than a year before Messi made his stunning MLS debut last summer.

Date/Opponent/Time (Central)

Feb. 24 @ Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 2 vs. Columbus Crew, 1 p.m.

March 9 @ Orlando City SC, 6:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 30 @ Philadelphia Union, 1 p.m.

April 6 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Houston Dynamo FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 20 @ Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

May 4 @ Atlanta United FC, 6:30 p.m.

May 15 vs. LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

May 25 @ Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m.

May 29 @ Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.

June 1 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

June 8 vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

June 15 @ Seattle Sounders FC, 9:30 p.m.

June 19 @ FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 vs. Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 29 @ Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m.

July 3 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 7:30 p.m.

July 7 @ LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 @ Houston Dynamo FC, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 vs. Seattle Sounders, TBD

Aug. 31 @ San Jose Earthquakes, 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ St. Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC, TBD

Oct. 19 vs. St. Louis City SC, 8 p.m.