Minnesota United's unbeaten season start ended in its fifth game with a 2-0 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

And the Loons' first loss after three victories and a draw flipped just like that.

After trailing 1-0 on a 16th-minute goal by Philadelphia, the Loons appeared to score the equalizer in the 82nd minute on a counterattack. But Loons forward Tani Oluwaseyi was called offside just before strike Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored from short range on the right side.

Two minutes later, Union forward Julián Carranza scored on a strike just inside the far left post for a two-goal margin his team wouldn't need.

Until Saturday, the Loons had scored a result-changing goal in the 88th minute or later in three of their four games.

But not Saturday.

The teams entered Saturday's game as two of five teams left undefeated in MLS play.

Philadelphia entered with a 1-0-3 record that started with three consecutive draws, then a victory at Portland last Saturday. The Loons, meanwhile, had a bye last week during the FIFA international window in which six of their players left for national-team play.

Philadelphia scored first and early in the 16th minute.

That's when it converted a corner kick that found its way through traffic in the six-yard box to the foot of Hungarian midfielder Daniel Gazdag. He shrugged off Loons defender DJ Taylor from behind and redirected the ball just outside the goal line into the open goal.

The Union controlled most of the first-half play against a Loons team that struggled to mount a scoring attack until Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake with his right leg extended.

The three-time MLS keeper of the year, Blake left the game in the 73rd minute as a concussion substitution after he had been attended to twice before.

The Loons played on without injured Micky Tapias, Kervin Arriaga and Zarek Valentin as well as absent star Emanuel Reynoso.

Tapias didn't play because of what coach Eric Ramsay called a "a bit of a hamstring irritation" and was replaced by natural fullback at his left center-back spot.

Ramsay said Friday that Reynoso remains away from the team in Argentina pursuing his U.S. immigration green card.

Because of injury, Reynoso has made one 30-minute appearance as a substitute so far this season.

Hlongwane was a second-half substitute again as well, entering in the 60th minute. Until Saturday, he had scored twice this season despite playing just 44 minutes as a sub.

