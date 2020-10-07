On Saturday, Minnesota United ended a four-game winless streak with a 2-0 home victory over FC Cincinnati that coach Adrian Heath considered a better result than performance.

Just three days later, the Loons traveled to Nashville on a morning chartered flight and returned that same night with a scoreless draw that nonetheless pushed them one point closer to Western Conference leading Seattle.

Loons second-year keeper Dayne St. Clair recorded his third consecutive clean sheet on a night when both he and Nashville SC keeper Joe Willis both starred.

They did so on a night Loons veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay both started and played for the first since Sept. 2 at Houston because of a shoulder injury.

The Loons on Tuesday played on, just the third day after Saturday’s sloppy victory. It was a turnaround quick even by this season’s odd coronavirus pandemic-induced condensed schedule.

“A lot of us have been playing perhaps players who are not 100 percent,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said. “It’s not easy.”

A shot by Nashville midfielder Derrick Jones (21) went wide of the goal as Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) looked back at the ball during the first half Tuesday night.

He rested starting striker Kei Kamara to keep the 36-year-old from playing just three days later. He did the same with midfielder Robin Lod, who has had a heavy workload recently.

Veteran Aaron Schoenfeld started for Kamara up front and Finlay made his return in Lod’s spot on the right side while Kevin Molino returned to the starting 11 on the left side after he made he return from a hamstring injury Saturday by playing as a second-half sub who didn’t need long to score his team’s second and final goal in the 69th minute.

The Loons again played without would-be starters Ozzie Alonso, Luis Amarilla, Ike Opara and Tyler Miller as well as central midfielder Jan Gregus. He left on an outbound plane Monday to join his Slovakia national team possibly for the rest of October in a regular season that ends soon thereafter on Nov. 8.

Nashville SC itself played with six missing players.

Jacori Hayes played in Gregus’ spot alongside Hassani Dotson, who has been playing at Alonso’s position until he returns, possibly Sunday at FC Dallas.

On the back line, newcomer Bakaye Dibassy moved from his left center-back position to replace starter Chase Gasper at left back after he was suspended for on Sunday receiving one yellow card too many. Jose Aja moved into Dibassy’s position with Michael Boxall and Romain Metanire also on the back line.

On Tuesday, Heath said his team would adjust and play on despite the short turnaround.

“We’re going to go there, we’re going to give it a go and we’re going to be positive,” Heath said. “Because that’s what we have to do. Then in another four, five days, we’re back in Dallas (on Sunday). It doesn’t get any easier and that’s why the three points on the weekend (by beating FC Cincinnati) are probably more important than the performance.”

An expansion team playing its inaugural season, Nashville SC brought a 4-5-5 record into cavernous Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL’s Tennessee Titans – that was 10th in the Eastern Conference and would have been enough to claim a playoff spot if the season ended that day.

It has done so despite scoring just 11 goals all season – four of them in a victory over Atlanta United last month – but allowed only 14 on the other end.

Nashville has had 10 different scorers and its leading scorer – Daniel Rios with two – was out injured Tuesday.

The home team nonetheless controlled much of the run of play despite playing two makeshift strikers. It did so in a first half Tuesday that was scoreless only because Loons keeper Dayne St. Claire made a goal-saving save or two and because one of those makeshift forward, midfielder Derrick Jones, missed just wide right on a close-range shot in just the fourth minute.

The Loons’ best chance in the opening half was Molino freeing himself for a shot within the 18-yard box, but he delayed just a moment and allowed defender Daniel Lovitz to catch him just in time to get him from getting a clean slot away in the 38th minute.

