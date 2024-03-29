Best in MLS in points per game, Minnesota United faces this question after a week's break: Can the Loons keep it going?

They're 3-0-1 with two road victories under two different coaches, interim Cam Knowles and newly hired Eric Ramsay.

First in the Western Conference as well, they resume play Saturday afternoon at Philadelphia, an MLS Cup finalist in 2022.

Minnesota's break, which coincided with a FIFA international-play window, allowed time off and allowed Ramsay time to work more with much of his team in training sessions. He and new assistants Knowles and Dennis Lawrence also watched their players gone on national-team duty — including Finland's Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod, New Zealand's Michael Boxall and Honduras' Joseph Rosales — from afar.

"Where I am at my stage here, I had a couple extra days with some of the guys I hadn't seen up close," Ramsay said. "It's all come together quite nicely."

But it also potentially could be a momentum stopper for a team that adapted so well to change — and a new style of defensive play, pressing the opponent higher up field when possible.

"I think it's easier to keep the engine running," defender DJ Taylor said. "Guys enjoyed the rest because after this, I don't see where the next break is for a long time."

The Loons are third in the Supporters' Shield standings, behind only Cincinnati and Miami. But every other team in pursuit has played five games to the Loons' four.

The Loons average 2.5 points per game so far in a season start that has included defending MLS champion Columbus, mighty Los Angeles FC and Orlando City. Cincinnati is next in points per game with 2.2 and a 3-0-2 record.

The week's break gave star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso time to pursue his U.S. green card. He was still in Argentina on Thursday and is not expected back ready to play on Saturday.

Reynoso's preseason training was already interrupted by a week's absence and then an injury and re-injury.

"It's just a shame — more disruption to his momentum and his rhythm," Ramsay said. "That was probably the last thing he needed, to have a week or 10 days away from training."

Reynoso's only appearance so far this season was 30 minutes as a second-half sub in a 2-0 home victory over Los LAFC, just before the international break.

Once Reynoso is back fully fit, Ramsay must decide how and where the ball-dominant, attacking midfielder best fits in a 4-3-3 formation Ramsay apparently prefers.

"It's a nice puzzle to have, for all of us to have a good think and a good conversation," Ramsay said. "Ultimately, he's a player who can really contribute to any team in this league.

"It's for us to make sure we find a way to get the best of his attributes out. It's also for him to represent the direction the team is moving in terms of possession and energy and aggression, the front foot defending.

"I think it's a little bit for us and a little bit for him to find a happy medium."

Boxall was is transit Thursday and Rosales was ill, but the Loons welcomed back Pukki and Lod, whose Finland team lost 4-1 last week to Ramsay's Wales team in a UEFA Euro qualifier. Pukki scored his team's only goal. Wales lost a playoff final qualifier on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw at home to Poland on Tuesday.

Pukki and Lod will be with the Loons this summer rather than going to the UEFA Euro tournament, which will be played in Germany from mid-June to mid-July.

"I was really pleased to see Wales get to the playoff final, but I'm disappointed for those guys because I know what it means to go out at that stage," Ramsay said. "Both did well. That was pleasing. It was almost a perfect scenario: Wales moves through and those guys did well and will be with us, which is a silver lining for the summer."