To reach the playoffs the very first time, Minnesota United added aging former All-Stars and other veterans in 2019, its third MLS season.

Now to help keep the Loons there for a fifth consecutive year, they have embarked on a youth movement intended to stretch their salary cap and keep pace in a league getting younger and faster by the year.

Ten players on their current 28-man, first-team roster are younger than 25. They're presumably the future for a franchise whose present is clouded by suspended star Emanuel Reynoso's continued absence.

The Loons signed young South African forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane a season ago under MLS' newish under-22 initiative. It allows teams to sign as many as three players aged 22 and under to lucrative contracts at a much reduced budget charge, good until the season they turn 25.

Also among those 10 players are 24-year-old Colombian striker Mender Garcia, signed to an international roster spot last August, and Honduran midfielder Joseph Rosales, acquired at age 20 during the 2021 season. Others include recently acquired 21-year-old Swedish center back Mikael Marques and 20-year-old midfielder Cameron Dunbar.

And Loons coach Adrian Heath says others are on the way under that U-22 initiative before the current transfer window closes in April.

The Loons open their seventh MLS season Saturday at FC Dallas, maybe with at least one new young player closer to joining them than Reynoso.

"We've looked at a couple under-22 players who we think will come in and add something to this group," Heath said. "If we get them, great. If we have to wait a little longer, then so be it."

Youth movement

Hlongwane is the first Loon signed under the initiative. The Loons have two such slots left, depending on how they manage their salaries.

Hlongwane was 21 when he left South Africa's premier division and signed with Minnesota United in January 2022 to a U-22 contract that paid him $530,000 total compensation last season.

Eight months later, the Loons signed Garcia to a restricted designated-player contract with a $322,313 salary. They can buy down either Garcia's or veteran Luis Amarilla's contract to add another full designated player who could replace Reynoso's spot if needed.

"If you look within the league, a lot of teams are spending a lot of money on young players," Heath said. "We're in the same boat at this moment in time."

Loons veteran defender Michael Boxall doesn't know who has signed where or at what age, but anecdotally knows either the league is changing or he is.

Or both.

"Every year the league gets younger for me," said Boxall, now 34. "It's great. It keeps me on my toes."

Setting a goal

Hlongwane started 18 of 29 games in which he appeared last season. He went his first 19 games in all competitions without scoring a goal, but not for lack of trying or lack of chances. He scored in consecutive games in late July, then didn't score again the next seven games.

He missed six weeks late in the season because of a knee injury and returned for the first-round playoff loss at FC Dallas.

Heath calls Hlongwane "quicker and stronger" than a year ago and apparently more confident after scoring those two MLS goals in July and twice for his South Africa national team in a November friendly victory over Mozambique.

He followed both MLS goals with exuberant if mystifying celebratory dances.

During preseason, Hlongwane has started up front on the right wing with Amarilla in the middle and Franco Fragapane on the left in a 4-3-3 formation that Heath has tried with Reynoso absent.

"Bongi got a couple goals for South Africa, which was pleasing," Heath said. "He promised me 25 goals this season. He's going to have some season if he gets 25."

Hlongwane said he doesn't remember saying that but added, "I do what [Heath] wants from me."

What Heath expects is more than last season's two goals, but well fewer than 25.

"We've spoken long and hard about it," Heath said. "He needs to be in that 8-9-10 to 12-13 range. If he does, with the amount of work he puts in, he'll be a valuable asset for us."

Hlongwane said his expectations for his second MLS season simply are to score goals and help his team win.

"I'm comfortable," he said. "I know everything now. How the league works, how the team plays. I understand each and every player. I think it might be easier for me."

Getting acquainted

Same goes for Garcia.

He has scored one goal in the ten games he played — six of them starts — after making his MLS debut in late August.

"I've known how to adapt more to the team this year," Garcia said in Spanish translated by a team employee. "The group, I have one year getting to know them. We understand each other better. That will be important for the season and surely we'll notice a difference with that."

Rosales has played mostly as a second-half sub in his 30 games played since he arrived in 2021.

"It's a big year for them guys," Heath said, referring specifically to Hlongwane, Garcia and Rosales.

Heath calls Hlongwane "quicker and stronger" and Mender "a bit sharper" than each was this time last year when a new season started.

"It's a bit more difficult coming from Colombia like he did, never been out of that country," Heath said. "He knows where he is now. He knows where he's coming, too. He's got his house. He's got his family here. We expect a lot more contribution from Mender as well."

Garcia is stronger as well after a season-ending meeting with Heath last fall sent him into the gym over the winter.

Hlongwane has become the starter on the right wing, whether Heath plays his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation or the preseason's 4-3-3.

Garcia has substituted into preseason friendlies and sometimes has paired with another striker such as Amarilla or Robin Lod.

"We've seen glimpses of what they can be," Boxall said. "We expect them to step up and be dependable. Bongi has been bright and solid this season. I love the kid. He always comes in with a smile on his face. He's the happiest kid here. If we can get more production and see a bit more of those celebrations, then it will be a fun season."