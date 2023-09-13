Some unusual guests visited Minnesota United training Wednesday in Blaine: puppies.

Players from the soccer club's first and second teams held, kissed and rolled on the grass with nine sibling puppies approaching 6 weeks old.

They visited from Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton, Minn., after their neglected and very pregnant mother was found on a bridge in the rain. In coordination with club corporate partner Purina, they came to training to promote pet adoption, "de-stress" and calm players at work before Saturday's home game against Sporting Kansas City.

Does it work?

"It seems like it does," Minnesota United partnership marketing coordinator Carrie Allen said, gesturing to players seated on the grass with puppies in their lap and arms.

They are believed to be a Bernese mountain dog/shepherd mix. Because there are nine of them, they're all named after famous baseball players: Puckett (the biggest at 9.5 pounds), Yogi, Robinson, Jeter, Babe, Clemens, Chipper, Lou and Ramirez (the smallest at 7 pounds).

Loons coach Adrian Heath was asked if he had puppies at training before.

"No, but nothing surprises me in football anymore," he said.