The U.S. Men's National soccer team remained unbeaten and unscored upon in three visits to Allianz Field, where it beat Oman 4-0 in an international friendly on Tuesday night.

The Americans also left a lot warmer.

They scored a first-half goal in the 16th minute — and three more in 19 minutes that included an Oman own goal in the second half.

They did so on a early autumn night when the air temperature was 60 degrees higher than a frigid February World Cup qualifier victory in 2022.

The last time the U.S. national team played at Allianz Field, they beat Honduras 3-0 in that World Cup qualifier on a northern winter night in February 2022 when the air temperature was three degrees and the wind chill minus-12 at kickoff.

Tuesday's game was 60 degrees warmer on an early autumn night when the U.S. team remained perfect in their three games played at Allianz Field since it opened in 2019.

They also haven't given up a goal in those three games, starting with a 4-0 victory over Guyana there in an opening CONCACAF Gold Cup game.

Add the two games in four games starting Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Uzbekistan and they're a combined 11-0 in the three games at Allianz.

The U.S. team scored in the fourth minute and not again until stoppage time in Saturday's victory. This time, they didn't score until Tuesday's 13th minute. That's when 22-year-old, New York City-born striker Folarin Balogun scored on a left-footed, first-touch sweep of a ball Oman keeper Ibrahim Almukhaini initially stopped from the right wing.

Union Berlin midfielder Brenden Aaronson on Tuesday followed with a goal of his own one, coming on as a second-half substitute to score a 60th-minute goal.

A former Philadelphia Union homegrown MLS player, Aaronson scored his eighth international on a 24-yard free kick that went through Oman's wall and, deflected, eluded Almukhaini.

Scoring sensation Ricardo Pepi made it 3-0 in the 79th minute and Oman defender Khalid Alraiki's own goal committed on a slide intended to stop a goal scored the last one instead in the 81st minute.

Tuesday's game was U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter's second back coaching a game after he was rehired for his old job in June, in six months

On Monday, Berhalter called Allianz "a great stadium" and Minnesota "a great soccer state." "We have a lot of history here playing with the national team," Berhalter said.

Tuesday's crowd was announced at 13,665.

The Americans opened this two-friendly September camp by beating Uzbekistan 3-0 on Saturday after they scored twice in second-half stoppage time in St. Louis.