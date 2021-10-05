Major League Soccer's 26th All-Star Game is coming to still shiny Allianz Field in St. Paul next summer.

The Aug. 10 game will be televised across the United States and Canada and will be the culmination across the Twin Cities of a week's concerts, parties, community initiatives and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge as well.

The MLS All-Star team's opponent will be announced later.

The Loons' Adrian Heath is set to coach the MLS All Stars after seven years coaching in the league. He led his team to the MLS Cup Playoffs the past two seasons, reaching a U.S. Open Cup final in 2019 and a Western Conference final loss at Seattle last season.

The MLS' West and East teams last met each other in 2001. In the two decades since then, an MLS team has played opponents such as English Premier League teams Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. It also has played such famed European sides as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and AS Roma.

This season's MLS All Stars played Mexico's top-division All Stars – Liga MX – in August at Los Angeles F.C.'s Banc of California stadium, which opened in April 2018. Loons star Emanuel Reynoso was a coach's pick but was injured and didn't play for a MLS team that won on penalty kicks.

Loons defender Romain Metanire played in the 2019 game in Orlando. Then-Loons star Darwin Quintero played in the 2018 game in Atlanta.

Allianz Field opened in April 2019 after the Loons played their first two seasons at the University of Minnesota's TCF Bank Stadium. The intimate, 19,600-seat stadium features a natural grass field and 360-degree overhanging roof that includes a 2,800-seat supporters' section at the south end that's standing only.

Allianz Field hosted two CONCACAF Gold Cup group-stage matches and a U.S. Women's National Team international friendly in 2019. The U.S. women's team plays South Korea there in star Carli Lloyd's last game later this month.

The MLS All-Star Game was played in new-ish stadiums in Atlanta in 2018, Orlando in 2019 and Los Angeles this season after the originally scheduled 2020 game was postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the eighth pro-sports All Star Game held in Minnesota: Major League Baseball in 1965, 1985 and 2014, NBA in 1994, NHL in 1972 and 2004 and WNBA in 2018.