Minnesota United had all its attacking talents in the lineup, FC Dallas could boast teenage goal-scoring sensation Ricardo Pepi, but it was the two goalkeepers that ended up taking the starring roles in Saturday's 0-0 draw in Dallas. Tyler Miller, for the Loons, and Phelipe Megiolaro, for Dallas, each put together a highlight-reel half to keep the teams knotted at zero.

Miller was the star in the first half, when FC Dallas had the better of the chances in the first half. His best save of the half was his first, less than two minutes in, when FCD midfielder Brandon Servania hit a top-spinning shot that would have dipped into the top corner, had Miller not been there to tip the shot away. He also dealt with a long-range blast from midfielder Jesus Ferreira, who had several long-range attempts in the first half.

Minnesota struggled to find a way through Dallas' defense in the first 45 minutes, and especially couldn't come up with an idea of how to break down the defense in the final third. The best chance the Loons got in the first half was a free kick from Reynoso, who whipped a left-footed curler off the base of the post.

In the second half, the Loons started earning chances against the Western Conference's worst defense, and it was Megiolaro's turn to take the stage. The first chance came ten minutes into the second half, when Reynoso nearly scored again. A high cross from Bakaye Dibassy eluded Megiolaro. Reynoso, who had snuck it at the back post, stuck out a foot to poke the bouncing ball towards the goal, but Megiolaro somehow recovered from his miss of the cross to spring out and make the save.

Dallas had the ball in the net in the 60th minute, but a VAR review took the goal off the board. Defender Michael Boxall attempted to clear a low cross, which hit Dallas attacker Ryan Hollingshead, and Hollingshead put the rebound past Miller. The review, though, determined that the clearance had hit Hollingshead on the arm, and since he scored directly from the accidental handball, the goal was called back.

Minnesota striker Robin Lod had an excellent chance 10 minutes later, but once again, Megiolaro seemed to appear from nowhere. Lod turned on the edge of the Dallas six-yard box and attempted a quick toe-poke, but the FCD keeper got down low to his right to stop him. Two minutes later, Megiolaro was flying to his right again, turning away a long-range shot from Reynoso that was bending inside the far post.

With five minutes to go, Lod had another golden chance, finding himself open for a left-footed shot from a cross, 12 yards from goal — but once again Megiolaro was there to tip the shot over the crossbar.

Referee Rubiel Vasquez went to the replay monitor again in the 89th minute, and this time the result wasn't favorable for the Loons. Reynoso, trying to lunge for a ball, stepped on Szabolcs Schön's ankle. After the review, Vasquez — who hadn't awarded a foul for the initial challenge — sent off Reynoso, who will now be suspended for next Sunday's match against Colorado.

The draw bumped Minnesota up to a tie for sixth place in the Western Conference standings, but the Loons will consider it a missed opportunity to move up even more. Earlier Saturday, Real Salt Lake — two points ahead of Minnesota — lost 2-1 to lowly Austin FC, meaning that a win would have put United into fifth place.

TheStarTribunedidnottravelfor this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.