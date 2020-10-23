Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson’s ankle injured early in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Cincinnati could knock him out for the rest of the season, depending on his team’s playoff qualification and results.

Dotson’s swollen ankle remained “huge” Thursday and coach Adrian Heath remained angry that Dynamo’s Adam Lundqvist’s dangerous challenge wasn’t reviewed immediately after he received a yellow card on the field.

“If you look at him today, you’d have to say three weeks, five weeks, I don’t know,” Heath said. “It doesn’t look good at this moment in time…His ankle is still huge, completely black and bue. We’re fortunate he’s a quick healer and a very strong kid.”

At the moment, the Loons have five regular-season games scheduled before the finale Nov. 8. Their postponed game with Dallas hasn’t been rescheduled and might not be and they have a game Wednesday against a Colorado team that has had its last five games postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in the team.