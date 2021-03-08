Florida, four friendlies ahead
Minnesota United began voluntary training last week in Blaine. The schedule going forward:
March 23: Team leaves Blaine for training in Florida
March 27: friendly vs. Charleston
March 31: vs. Columbus
April 3: vs. Cincinnati
April 9: vs. Orlando City
April 17: MLS season opener (opponent and location to be announced)
