Minnesota United played on with three of its four players back from international competition overseas in time for Sunday’s first-round MLS Cup playoff game at Allianz Field.

The only man missing: Starting right back Romain Metanire didn’t get back in country from playing for his Madagascar team in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Versatile young midfielder Hassani Dotson started in Metanire’s right-back spot on a back line to which veteran Michael Boxall returned after missing the regular season’s final two games injured.

Loons coach Adrian Heath on Friday said Metanire had been delayed getting back after MLS stepped up and chartered aircraft for its players playing for their national teams in this FIFA international November window.

The league did so to get players back available to play without having to quarantine for nine days or more on their return to the United States. Nobody would have had more players miss the first round than the Loons and Los Angeles FC if MLS hadn’t acted.

“I think common sense has prevailed,” Heath said.

Veteran striker Kei Kamara took a motorboat and private plane to get back to Minnesota from Sierra Leone by Friday and was designated a substitute for Sunday’s game. All three international players tested negative for COVID-19 before they were cleared to play Sunday.

Finland’s Robin Lod and Slovakia’s Jan Gregus both returned by Saturday. Lod started up front as he did in his team’s regular-season finale against FC Dallas, just ahead of Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso and Ethan Finlay.

No second best

Molino entered Sunday’s game with a team-high nine goals in regular-season games and then scored the night’s first goal in the 22nd minute. He did so in a season he finished runner-up to Los Angeles FC’s Bradley Wright-Phillips for MLS Comeback Player of the Year.

Molino, 30, overcame torn ACL injuries in 2015 and 2018. Wright-Phillips is a two-time MLS Golden Boot winner who has revived his career in L.A. at age 35 after injuries nearly ended it.

“We’re always biased for our own players, aren’t we?” Heath asked. “I’ve known the kid since he was 18 years old. I’ve got an incredible amount of belief in his ability. I’m so pleased he has come back so fit and healthy. The one thing I know is, if we’re going to go far in this playoff run, we’re going to need Kevin Molino to play as well as he can. If he does, he’s a difference-maker.

“Bradley must have had a really good comeback year to beat Kevin Molino.”

No fear

Fifth-seeded Colorado, at 5-3-1, is one of five teams that had a winning road record in the regular season. Toronto, New England, Sporting Kansas City and Portland are the others in a season when teams have traveled on game day by chartered flights.

“You have to be mentally tough for every game,” Colorado attacking midfielder Cole Bassett said. “I don’t know how everyone else feels, but I enjoy playing on the road. I like going to different stadiums, seeing the new pitch, the new stadium, going up there and trying to take my game to the home team and make them feel like they’re actually away. We have that mentality. We don’t really care that we’re on the road, to be honest.”

Etc.

• Bassett played his first playoff game Sunday after much anticipation. Only one thing was missing: “I wish there definitely were fans because that stadium with fans is pretty special.”

• Medina’s Caden Clark scored his first MLS playoff goal in the New York Red Bulls’ 3-2 loss to Columbus on Saturday. He signed with the Red Bulls in October after they acquired his rights from the Loons. At age 17, he became the youngest player in league history to score a goal in each of his first two games.