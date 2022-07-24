HOUSTON – Bongokuhle Hlongwane set up a goal at the end of the first half before breaking through in the second half with his first MLS goal, and the injury-riddled Minnesota United extended its MLS unbeaten streak to six with a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Hlongwane set up the first goal during a counterattack after injury time had been added at the end of the first half. Coming up the middle, he threaded a pass to an accelerating Franco Fragapane, who easily got past Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark and chipped it in for his third goal of the season.

Hlongwane, who has four assists this season, finally broke through with his goal in the 72nd minute, scoring with his left foot to double the Loons' lead.

Fafa Picault scored in the 86th minute for Houston, but the Dynamo couldn't score an equalizer.

The Loons were without Emanuel Reynoso, who turned an ankle during Wednesday's 4-0 exhibition victory over Everton at Allianz Field. Reynoso was last week's MLS player of the week for scoring twice against D.C. United, the third brace he had recorded over the Loons' past five games. He had been listed as questionable and made the trip to Texas.

In addition, the Loons were without captain Wil Trapp (hamstring), Kervin Arriaga (ankle) and Jacori Hayes (broken leg), among others.

With all the injuries, the Loons went with a 4-3-3 formation, starting Nabi Kibunguchy, Robin Lod and Joseph Rosales at midfield.